Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 355.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $94.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

