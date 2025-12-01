Swiss National Bank Sells 19,300 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSE NGD opened at $8.21 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

