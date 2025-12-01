Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $97,000 Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 244.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 15.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $648.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -9.76%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

