Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,842,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 179.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $112.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

