Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 78.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

