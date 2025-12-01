Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,500 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 269.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after buying an additional 2,161,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $4,323,509.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,896.46. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,806 shares of company stock worth $10,680,214. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

