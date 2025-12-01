Analyzing Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 23.37% 48.23% 33.09% Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72%

Risk and Volatility

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Bridgford Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Bridgford Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 4.74 $14.61 million $0.55 19.22 Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.94

Armanino Foods of Distinction has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armanino Foods of Distinction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Bridgford Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

About Bridgford Foods

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.