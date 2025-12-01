Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target at $64.42

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.4167.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

RRR opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.25 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 59.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.