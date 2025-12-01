Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 678 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after buying an additional 3,670,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,829,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,413,000 after purchasing an additional 391,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $198.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

