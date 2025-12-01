Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10,941.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 183,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,832,965. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $128.89. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

