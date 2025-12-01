Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.48 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

