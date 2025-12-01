Inceptionr LLC Invests $68,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.