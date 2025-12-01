Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,683,000 after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $184.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

