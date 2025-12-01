Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

