Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Acquires Shares of 7,250 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBTM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $140.53 on Monday. JBT Marel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

