Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Stake in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.06% of Warby Parker worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 39.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $231,608.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,969.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

