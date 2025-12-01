iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 15.83% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $594,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $98.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

