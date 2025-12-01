Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 950 Shares of Crane $CR

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crane accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.10% of Crane worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Crane by 35.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 target price on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

NYSE:CR opened at $183.25 on Monday. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

