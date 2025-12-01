Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $402.32 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Tower worth $402,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $181.95 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.