Horiko Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Horiko Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 5.5% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $3,487,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $157.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.