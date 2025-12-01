Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,345,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974,271 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 27.71% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,117,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 210,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 158,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

