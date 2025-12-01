Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,090,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $591.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

