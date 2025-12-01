Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AMG opened at $268.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $271.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.