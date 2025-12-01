Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 13,275,383 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,513,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275,383 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $1,228,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 124,828 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 371,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $15.78 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

