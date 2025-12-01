Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,989,631 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,578,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989,631 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Unilever worth $1,319,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 929.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

