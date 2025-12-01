ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,172 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ING Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ING Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $25.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.59.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

