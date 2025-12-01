Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Billion Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,939,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,505,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

