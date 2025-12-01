Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.1% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 99,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

