Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $332.15 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

