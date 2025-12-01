Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $332.15 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.