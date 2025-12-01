J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.