PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,801 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,315. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,564. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

