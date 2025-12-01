Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 146.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 647,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 385,283 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $41,360,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,030. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,365. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.