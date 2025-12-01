Distillate Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $472,520,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,736 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $125,566,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.42 on Monday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.