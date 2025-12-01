Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

