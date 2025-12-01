Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Arete increased their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

