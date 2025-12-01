PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

