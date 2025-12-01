Distillate Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

