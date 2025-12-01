Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Purchases $10,130.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) Director Neal Zalenko acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,838 shares in the company, valued at $170,568.94. This represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 842.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
