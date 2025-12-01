Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Purchases $10,130.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) Director Neal Zalenko acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,838 shares in the company, valued at $170,568.94. This represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 842.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 166.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.