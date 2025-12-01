Inceptionr LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 436.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 21,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $425,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 366,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,846. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $965,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 850,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,807.42. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 281,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The firm had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

