Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,520 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $344.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.06 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

