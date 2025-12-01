Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,797 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of HSBC worth $1,036,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in HSBC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

