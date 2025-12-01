Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $864,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.