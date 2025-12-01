Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,588 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of BlackRock worth $2,063,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Welch Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,048.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,082.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,302.59.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

