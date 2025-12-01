HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,130 and last traded at GBX 3,085, with a volume of 3725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,100.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.
Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.
Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.
