Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 122,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $298.27 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

