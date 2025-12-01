Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Increased by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

