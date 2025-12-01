Claret Asset Management Corp Buys 3,468 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.7% during the second quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $319.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.