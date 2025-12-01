Claret Asset Management Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 362.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,184,000 after buying an additional 375,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 17.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $343.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.79 and its 200-day moving average is $212.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

