Claret Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Open Text by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 360.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

