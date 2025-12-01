Claret Asset Management Corp Buys 14,686 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises about 4.3% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp owned 6.84% of North American Construction Group worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.29.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. Cibc World Mkts lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC cut shares of North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

